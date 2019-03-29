WILLIAM WOODMAN

GODFREY — William Woodman, 84, passed away peacefully at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2019 at The Fountains of Godfrey.

He was born on March 2, 1935 in Wrights, Illinois, the son of James and Opal (Pittman) Woodman.

William was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked as a mold maker for Owens Illinois Glass Manufacturing for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Katherine Furlong, William M. Woodman, Connie (Jim) Anderson, and Jeanette Parmenter; a brother Jim and his wife Coral, and sisters, Dorothy and Debbie; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Peg and Izora "Sis".

Private services will be held and followed by burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to The s.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com