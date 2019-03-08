WILLIAM 'BILL' WOOFF

GODFREY — William W. "Bill" Wooff, 80, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1939, in Alton, the son of the late William V. and Emily R. (Craddick) Wooff. He married the former Peggy L. Woodman on Dec. 28, 1957, in Alton, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 2013.

Survivors include three daughters, Rebecca Wooff (Steve Schneberger) of Midlothian, Texas, Kelly Schillinger (Dennis) of Alton, Michele Hlafka (Michael) of Kingwood, Texas; eight grandchildren, Todd and Amanda Brantley, Sarah and Greg Newton, Rachel Schillinger, Julia and Brad Roszak, Drew Abromovich, Dustin Abromovich, Austin and Mary Schillinger, Luke Fisher; six great-grandchildren, Tanner Newton, Sam Brantley, Kayla Brantley, Grayson Brantley, Liam Roszak, Hudson Roszak; one brother, Roger Wooff of Bethalto; a special cousin, Billie Drakes of Godfrey; and many other extended family and friends.

Bill was employed for over thirty years by the United States Postal Service in Alton. He enjoyed traveling with his family and seeing beautiful scenery. He was a history buff, and loved writing/singing silly songs for his kids and grandkids.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Betty Wooff.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of memorial services at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, New York 11797.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.