MORO — L. William "Bill" Wrenn, Jr., 58, passed away at 8:58 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1962, in Hinsdale, Illinois, the son of Vera (Templeton) Wrenn of Effingham, Illinois and the late Louis William Wrenn, Sr.

He married April L. Callison on Oct. 19, 1997, in Riverview Park in Alton, Illinois, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Keith Wrenn and Sarah Heinlein of Cottage Hills, Illinois; a daughter, Kaitlynn Wrenn of Moro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Edwin D. and Rhoda Wrenn III of South Beloit, Illinois, and Scott H. and Tammy Wrenn of White House, Tennessee; three nieces, Kristen, Leigha, Jillian; two nephews, Cole, Daniel; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Alice Callison of East Alton, Illinois; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Lisa Callison of Bethalto, Illinois; his aunt, Paulette Leisky of Effingham, Illinois; and many other extended family and friends.

Bill was employed as the Superintendent for Midland Community Unit School District #7. He attended Enjoy Church in Alton. He was a member of the Midland Rotary Club and former member of the Wood River Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling, going on cruises, and the Chicago Blackhawks. Bill and April are foster parents.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be used for his daughter Kaitlynn's college education and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.