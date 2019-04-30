WILLIAM YATES

ALTON — William E. Yates, 94, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Waterford Place in Smyrna, Tennessee.

He was born in Edwardsville, Illinois on April 6, 1925, the son of William and Stella Childress Yates.

William graduated from Alton High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy in WWII. He made his career in carpentry and retired in 1980 to enjoy fishing and golf.

He is survived by three children, Vickie Haag (Edward); Patricia "Tricia" Yates (Gary Soloway), and Harold Gillian (Barbara); 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Alveta; his parents; 3 brothers, Dean, Donald, and Dan; and two sisters, Bonnie and Norma.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3 until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com