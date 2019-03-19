WILLIE FAIRFAX

ALTON — Willie Mae Fairfax age 84 passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Foxes Groves Assisted Living. Willie was born on Aug. 5, 1934 in Foster, Alabama.

She was formerly married to Leonard Francis Fairfax with whom she had her 4 children. She was employed by St. Anthony's Hospital for 19 years and a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, incredible sister, aunt and loyal friend. Willie loved her flower garden, birds and serving her Lord. She will be remembered for her quiet strength, care and compassion, and her never ending dedication to her faith and family.

She is survived by her 4 loving children Randall Fairfax of Kansas City, Missouri; Denise Swopes (Phaon) of Alton; Shawlet Johnson of Alton; and Lenora Francine Fairfax of Hanover, Maryland;

6 Sisters Lou Turner, Sarah Leatherwood, Marie Paulk, Mary Foster, Bessie Foster all of Alabama and Rosie Foster of California.

9 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Virginia Foster, brothers Ivy Foster, John Foster, and James (Sonny) Foster, sisters Bertha McKinney, Annette Bishop, Lizzie Bell Ingram, Beatrice Bates and Alberta Foster, grandson's Michael A Johnson Jr and Clarence Johnson Jr.

Willie loved her Lord and her family and she is resting in sweet peace in her Heavenly Fathers arms.

Visitation on Thursday, March 21 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor Kenny Campbell will deliver the eulogy

Cathy M. William & Sons Funeral Home in Alton in charge of service