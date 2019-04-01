DRAPER
HIGHLAND — Willis K. Draper, age 104 of Highland, Illinois, died on Friday, March 01, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at First Congregational Church of Highland with Pastor Jay L. Warren officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland . Memorial contributions may be made to First Congrational Church, Highland Home or Highland Masonic Lodge #583 AF & AM.