PRAIRIETOWN — Wilma Kathryn Becker, 94, of Prairietown, Illinois, passed away at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Heritage Health, in Staunton, Illinois. Wilma was born May 14, 1925, in Alton, Illinois, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl Engelke. She was married to Vernon C. Becker April 11, 1953, and he passed away Feb. 18, 2000. Wilma was a homemaker and a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Prairietown; she also belonged to the Ladies Aide of the church and the church choir. She was a member of Madison County Home Extension, as well. Survivors include one son, Carl Becker, of Prairietown; two daughters, Kathryn (Rick) Scheibal, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Janine (Timothy) Cooper, of Prairietown; grandchildren, Martha (Dave) Swearengin, Johnathon (Amy) Becker, David (Rachel) Becker, Ryan (Rhonda) Isaacs, Jennifer (Kyle) Kupinski, Melanie (Andrew) Christoff, Lindsey (Kevin) Moore, Adam Cooper, Laura (Kyle) Erzen, Lisa (Ben) Silvey; and, 18 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Lois Becker and great-grandchild, Faith Becker. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Prairietown Cemetery. Rev. Brenden Larson will officiate Interment follows at Prairietown Cemetery. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19 protocol. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Prairietown. Williamson Funeral Home of Staunton, Illiinois, is in charge of arrangements. To order flowers or leave an online condolence, visit www.williamsonfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 10 to May 11, 2020.