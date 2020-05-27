JERSEYVILLE — Wilma Jean (Price) Simpson Cummings Gibson, 85, passed away at 4:15 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on Feb. 10, 1935 in Ellsinore, Missouri, and was the daughter of the late James Matthew and Blanche (Norman) Price. Wilma spent her early childhood years in Ellsinore prior to her family relocating to Staunton, Illinois, where she grew up along with her sister, Juanita. After her marriage to Harry Simpson on March 12, 1955, she and Harry resided in Jerseyville, Illinois, where they raised their family and shared in 38 years of marriage prior to his death on Feb.12, 1994. She then married Charles Cummings on June 3, 1995 in Jerseyville and their marriage was blessed with nine years together, prior to his death on Oct. 14, 2004. She then married Russell Gibson in 2017 and he survives. Wilma had strong family values and was devout in her Christian faith and was a member of the Grafton Full Gospel Church. She enjoyed singing in her early years alongside her family on WSMI as part of the Jimmy Price Show; and later as part of the Sunshine Band, traveling to area nursing homes throughout the years. Surviving are her husband, Russell Gibson of Jerseyville; a daughter and son in-law, Beverly and Bruce Stance of East Alton, Illinois; a son, Harlan Simpson of Jerseyville; a daughter in-law, Tracy Simpson of Jerseyville; a step-daughter, Becky Baalman of Elsah, Illinois; a grandson, Joshua Simpson of Jerseyville; four great-grandchildren; as well as a niece, Pat Twillman of Silex, Missouri. In addition to her parents and her husband; Harry and Charles, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Simpson; a grandson, Justin Simpson; as well as a sister, Juanita Alexander. Due to current mandates surrounding COVID-19, private services will be held and burial will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. For those who desire to extend your condolences to Wilma's family, you may do so by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given the Grafton Full Gospel Church, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 27 to May 28, 2020.