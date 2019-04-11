WILMA HANCOCK

GRANITE CITY — Wilma Hancock, age 89, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City. Wilma was born on Jan. 9, 1930 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Floyd Delbert Ellis and Velma (Saddler) Ellis.

On Aug. 20, 1948, Wilma Ellis married Guy Wilburn Hancock, the love of her life at Dewey Avenue Methodist Church in Granite City. Guy passed away on Aug. 18, 2012. Wilma was a faithful and dedicated member of Gracepoint Church in Granite City. She retired as a social service advocate from the University of Illinois. Wilma enjoyed going to church, fossil hunting, gardening and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was preceded in death by her siblings, Floyd R. Ellis and Loretta Justice.

Wilma is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (David) Wasson of Grantfork, Illinois, Reba Gardner of Alton, Illinois and Teresa Zimmerman of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Cassie (Calvin) Wieneke, Sherry (Ross) Adams, Tammy Wick, Mark (Emily) Wasson, Ricky (Amanda) Wasson, and Crystal (Austin) Fuller; proud great-grandmother to sixteen great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, April 15 and from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, at Gracepoint Church with Rev. T.L. Smith officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Memorial donations may be given to Gracepoint Church Building Fund. Donations will be accepted at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.