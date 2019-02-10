HARTUNG
EDWARDSVILLE — Wilma N. Hartung, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. Steve Disney officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.