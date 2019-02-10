Obituary
Wilma Hartung


HARTUNG

EDWARDSVILLE — Wilma N. Hartung, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Rev. Steve Disney officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
