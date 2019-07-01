KUHN-BIESER
EDWARDSVILLE — Wilma Mae (Lanham) Kuhn-Bieser, 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Eden Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Bartlett Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Eden Church or a . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.