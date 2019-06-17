Wilma Melchert

GILLISPIE — Wilma J. Melchert, 85, of Gillespie, Illinois, died in Wood River, Illinois on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 4:57 p.m. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 18 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5-8 pm. Funeral services are Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Cemetery or Trinity Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
