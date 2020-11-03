1/
Wilma Wilson
HARTFORD — Wilma L. Wilson, 87, passed away 6:20 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at her residence.

Born July 4, 1933 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, she was the daughter of Amon L. and Nina (Moore) Mouser.

She worked as a bottle inspector for Owens-IL Glass before retiring.

Wanda was a longtime active member of the United Pentecostal Church in Wood River, Illinois.

She married Thomas Wilson in 1979 in Wood River. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, Ron (Darlene) Ayres of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Tom Wilson of Wood River; daughters, Jan (Joseph) Nolan of Wood River and Patricia (Steve) Emery of Palmyra; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Carol) Mouser of Hartford, Illinois; and sister, Jean Cooper in Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Wilbur Mouser; and sisters, Delma Albright, Evelyn Jones and Beryl B. Mouser.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 at the United Pentecostal Church in Wood River. Bishop Lee Jackson and Pastor Terry Monn will officiate.

Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
