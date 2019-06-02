MORO — Winnie (DeVous) DeLuca, age 63, passed away at 1:27 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at her residence under the care of BJC Hospice.

She was born December 11, 1955 in Wood River Township, daughter of the late William & Betty (Dietzman) DeVous. She married Tom B. DeLuca on August 1, 1998 in Moro, IL.

Winnie was employed at St. Louis University in Patient Relations Rep. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Wood River, Winnie enjoyed traveling, Camping, Spending the winters in Florida and her Greatest joy was spending time with her family, ex specially her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband; one son and daughter-in-law, Gabriel & Abby Canham of Bethalto; three grandchildren, Amelia Canham, Lily Canham and Alexander Canham; one sister, Louise England of Houston, TX and one brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Debbie) Devous of Centre, AL.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Jason Pierce officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .