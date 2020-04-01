ALTON — Wiona Linn Jeffery, 70, beloved wife and sister-in-law, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care Center in Alton, Illinois, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Wiona, fondly called "Y" by family, was born June 23, 1949, the daughter of Henry and Margaret Mountz Jeffery, and grew up in the suburban Chicago, Illinois, area.

She married Richard Kocur on April 28, 2001. They relocated to Godfrey, Illinois, from the Chicago area and had five happy years together before Rick passed away unexpectedly in 2006. Wiona worked for many years as the Document Processing Specialist for the Heyl Royster Law Firm of Edwardsville, Illinois, before her retirement in Nov. 2019.

Wiona will always be remembered for her kind heart, her sense of humor, her strong work ethic and her love of dogs, particularly her beloved Pomeranian Sassi who passed away only days before her.

Wiona is survived by her brother-in-law, Doug St. Peters of Godfrey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lauren and Jim Macintyre of Walloon Lake, Michigan; sister-in-law, Jan Drew of North Easton, Massachusetts; nieces, Laura St. Peters of Godfrey, Courtney St. Peters of Lisle, Illinois, and Megan St. Peters of Glendale Heights, Illinois; step-daughters, Lynne and Angie Kocur; and step-granddaughters, Bethany and Brittanie Roble and Gillian Kocur, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Rick, Wiona was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Stanley and Marjorie Kocur; sisters-in-law, Jackie St. Peters and Karyn Kelly; and brothers-in-law, Dr. Frank Drew and Michael Kelly.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Per Wiona's wishes, cremation has occurred and there will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at Gent Funeral Home on April 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Father Steven Janoski officiating, followed by interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

During her two-month battle with cancer, Wiona especially appreciated the loving care and assistance she received from her niece Laura and family members Danelle and Denise St. Peters; as well as from friends and coworkers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association, 4530 N Alby St., Godfrey.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.