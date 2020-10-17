1/
Wood Lowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FLORIDA — Wood A. Lowe, 60, of Eustis, Florida, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, to Woodrow W. and Allison Lowe.

He moved to Bland, Missouri, as a child. Wood moved to Florida many years ago and relocated to Eustis eight years ago.

He was a talented craftsman and known as a "Jack of all trades." He worked in fiberglass boat manufacturing.

He is survived by his son, James A. Lowe of Eustis; sister, Christie Lowe (Mike) Holt of Palmetto, Florida; and brother, Mason M. Lowe of Bradenton, Florida.

Share condolences at www.HamlinHilbish.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors
326 East Orange Avenue
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4193
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved