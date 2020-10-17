FLORIDA — Wood A. Lowe, 60, of Eustis, Florida, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, to Woodrow W. and Allison Lowe.

He moved to Bland, Missouri, as a child. Wood moved to Florida many years ago and relocated to Eustis eight years ago.

He was a talented craftsman and known as a "Jack of all trades." He worked in fiberglass boat manufacturing.

He is survived by his son, James A. Lowe of Eustis; sister, Christie Lowe (Mike) Holt of Palmetto, Florida; and brother, Mason M. Lowe of Bradenton, Florida.

Share condolences at www.HamlinHilbish.com.