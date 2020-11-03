1/
Wyman Markle
ALTON — Wyman Lee Markle, 66, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Oct. 22, 1954, he was the son of James and Rosalee (Steward) Markle.

He served in the U.S. Army for eight years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He was a self-employed contractor with a passion for playing and performing music.

On Nov. 20, 1989 in Wood River, Illinois, he married Barbara McBride. She survives.

Surviving also are sons, Edward (Kathy) Markle of Overland, Missouri, Wyman (Freda) Markle of Wilsonville, Illinois, and Chris (Christal) Markle of Farmington, Missouri; daughters, Pam (Brian) Blagoue of Bethalto, Illinois, Kim (Scott) Snelson in Florida, and Nicki (Tim) Phelps of Alton; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Dean Markle in California, Frank Markle in Missouri, Keith Markle in Iowa, also Mike Markle and Jim Markle both in Arizona; along with sisters, Kathy Crane in Illinois and Darla Aquino in Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrell Markle; and sister, Theresa Markle.

Private services and burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
