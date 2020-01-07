BETHALTO — Zachary "Zach" Mitchell Reid, 28, passed away at 8:57 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on Jan. 16, 1991, in Jerseyville, Illinois, the son of Kent and Kimba (Malone) Reid.

Zach was formerly employed as an extruder operator at Buckeye International. Zach attended Ranken Technical College and graduated from the Industrial Maintenance program. He formerly did taekwondo and in his younger years enjoyed legos, Kinect, erector sets, four wheelers, motorcycles, barstool racing, camping, and being in the woods. He was a War of 1812 reenactor.

Survivors include his dad and step-mom, Kent and Pam Reid of Moro, Illinois; his mom, Kimba Johannigmeier of Bethalto, Illinois; a brother, Charles Johannigmeier IV of Bethalto; his maternal grandpa and his wife, Jerry and Janice Malone of Edwardsville, Illinois; his paternal grandma, Beverly Reid of Bethalto; his aunts and uncles, Traci and Jason Main of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Dana Malone of Estero, Florida, Amy and Frank Hayes of Charlotte, North Carolina, also Paula and Tim Spurr of St. Louis; his step-dad, Charles Johannigmeier III of Bethalto; a special uncle, Jay Carter; a special friend, Tamy Mitchell Collins; and many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kristopher Reid; his maternal grandma, Gayle Malone; and his paternal grandpa, Ronald Reid.

In celebration of his life, visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Riverbend Family Ministries and will be accepted at the funeral home.

