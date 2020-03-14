GODFREY — Zella Virginia (Lee) Emde died on March 12, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1919, and was the daughter of Donald and Katherine Lee, of Bunker Hill, Illinois.

Zella married Wesley Emde on June 11, 1939. He died in April of 1994. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois, where she was active in Ladies' Aid, Youth Choir Director and Adult Choir. She was also past president of 8 and 40 Club, Mothers of Veterans.

In her long career as a waitress, bartender, cook and manager at a local restaurant and bar and grill, she made many, many friends. After celebrating her own 100th birthday, her last joy on this earth was celebrating a dear friend and classmate's 100th birthday with her.

Zella is survived by five children and spouses, Don (Emma) Emde, Dannie (Cheryl) Emde, Patti (Jim) Lindley, Andrea Emde and Byron (Lori) Emde.

In her lifetime she was also blessed with grandchildren, Tricia (Marc) Smalley, Dane (Cheyanne) Emde, Alisa (Rick) Brinkerhoff, Dr. Jim (Kellie) Lindley, Karen (Howard) Wegman, Jay (Tricia) Lindley, Warren (Kathy) Lindley, Holly (Doug) Mee, Peggy DiPirro, Eric Emde, Angela (Richard) Colona, Laura (Richard) Burrow, Leah (Ben) Millard and Wesley Emde; 22 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband; grandson Rick Embry; and other extended family.

The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Foxes Grove, Wood River, Illinois, for the wonderful care and love given to our mother during the last 12 years.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, Illinois, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto with a visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Interment will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund in Bethalto.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.