MORO — Zita Louise Zimmerman, 92, passed away at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Anderson Hospital.

Born Apr. 20, 1927 in Batchtown, Illinois, she was a daughter of John and Mary (Weishaupt) Simon.

Survivors include two daughters, Xandra (Alford "Buddy") Smoot of East Alton, Illinois, and Paula Fraley of Moro, Illinois; three sons, Lionel (Peggy) Zimmerman of Jerseyville, Illinois, Zane (Mary) Zimmerman of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and Xavier (Tammy) Zimmerman of Wood River, Illinois; daughters-in-law, Georgia Zimmerman of Beaumont, Texas, and Nance Zimmerman of Bunker Hill; 20 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul L. Zimmerman; sons, Leon and Lyle Zimmerman; and six siblings.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois, with Father Tom Liebler as Celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Barbara's Cemetery in Batchtown, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

