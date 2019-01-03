First 25 of 914 words : ARNOLD, JEAN J., Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, 435 Hick­ory St., Scranton, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson. Pitts­ton Avenue Cemetery,...

FUNERAL NOTICES Guest Book This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign. Restore and sign this Guest Book View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES