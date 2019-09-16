First 25 of 1020 words : ALTIERI, GENE J. JR., Lake Win­ola, blessing service, Tues­day, 10 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev....

FUNERAL NOTICES Guest Book This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign. Restore and sign this Guest Book View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES