Blank Blank Blank

Obituary & Guest Book Preview for FUNERAL NOTICES

FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020
First 25 of 1192 words: ARNONE, ATTORNEY CHRIS­TO­PHER PHILIP, Jefferson Twp., Thursday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. Interment, Italian-American Cem­e­tery, Minooka...

View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES

FUNERAL NOTICES Guest Book

This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
 
Ways to View
Bullet Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
$ 2.95
Bullet Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
$ 79.00
$ 59.00
$ 39.00
Printed Guest Book
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for? Return to today's Obituaries for the Scranton Times.