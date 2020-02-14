First 25 of 1136 words : ADAMS, BELVA ARLENE COL­LUM, Orange City, Fla., Saturday, 1 p.m., United Methodist Com­munity Church, 406 Main St., Great Bend. Visitation, two hours before services. Donations:...

FUNERAL NOTICES Guest Book This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign. Restore and sign this Guest Book View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES