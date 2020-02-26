Blank Blank Blank

Obituary & Guest Book Preview for FUNERAL NOTICES

FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020
First 25 of 751 words: BIANCA, FERDINAND P., South Abington Twp., chapel service, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow, by Mon­signor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of...

View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES

FUNERAL NOTICES Guest Book

This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
 
Ways to View
Bullet Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
$ 2.95
Bullet Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
$ 79.00
$ 59.00
$ 39.00
Printed Guest Book
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for? Return to today's Obituaries for the Scranton Times.