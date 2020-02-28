First 25 of 1047 words : BOSSICK, KAREN A SMITH, West Scranton, formerly of Car­bon­dale, memorial service, Sat­ur­day, 11 a.m., Montdale United Methodist Church, 961 Lakeland Drive, Olyphant, by the Rev....

FUNERAL NOTICES Guest Book This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign. Restore and sign this Guest Book View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES