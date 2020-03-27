First 25 of 424 words : GENELLO, RALPH W., Scran­ton, formerly of Dunmore, no public viewing. Memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Solfan­elli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences:...

FUNERAL NOTICES Guest Book This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign. Restore and sign this Guest Book View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERAL NOTICES