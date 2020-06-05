Obituary & Guest Book Preview for FUNERALNOTICES
Email
FUNERALNOTICES Obituary
(Archived)
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
First 25 of 439 words
: BITTENBENDER, ANN D., West Scranton, private service by Pastor Phillip Richardson (nephew by marriage), Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Celebration of life, later...
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERALNOTICES
FUNERALNOTICES Guest Book
This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
Restore and sign this Guest Book
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for FUNERALNOTICES
Ways to View
Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
24-Hour Restoration
$ 2.95
Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
Deluxe Hardcover Book
$ 79.00
Laminated Hardcover Book
$ 59.00
Laminated Softcover Book
$ 39.00
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for?
Return to today's Obituaries for the Scranton Times.
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS
CONTACT US
FAQ
© 2020 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.