James Basil "JB" Nayduch Obituary (Archived) Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2019 First 25 of 46 words: Services have been rescheduled for James Basil "JB" Nayduch, who died April 29 in Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m.... View Full Obituary for James Nayduch