First 25 of 1041 words : BAKER, JUNE R., Prompton, formerly of South Canaan, Satur­day, 10 a.m., Free Methodist Church of South Canaan, 19 St. Tikhon's Church Road, South Canaan. Calling...

JUNE BAKER Guest Book This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign. Restore and sign this Guest Book View Full Obituary & Guest Book for JUNE BAKER