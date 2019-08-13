Blank Blank Blank

Obituary & Guest Book Preview for Mary Kolucki
Mary Kolucki Obituary (Scranton Times)

Mary Kolucki Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 13, 2019
First 25 of 52 words: Funeral services have been scheduled for Mary Kolucki, 93, Scott Twp., who died Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, Aug. 14,...

View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Mary Kolucki

Mary Kolucki Guest Book

This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
 
Ways to View
Bullet Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
$ 2.95
Bullet Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
$ 79.00
$ 59.00
$ 39.00
Printed Guest Book
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for? Return to today's Obituaries for the Scranton Times.