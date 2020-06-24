Reno Mario Bucari Obituary (Archived) Published in Scranton Times on June 24, 2020 First 25 of 359 words: Reno Mario Bucari, 92, a lifelong Old Forge resident, died Sunday morning at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Facility. His wife, Madelyn Goosley Bucari, preceded him... View Full Obituary for Reno Bucari