Frank Whitbeck Jr., 77, of White Haven, died unexpectedly at home on May 29.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Frank Sr. and Anne Shipton Whitbeck, he was a 1960 graduate of West Scranton High School and attended Penn State University.
Frank proudly served the United States Army's First Infantry Division including a tour in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge and return home, he was employed by Babcock and Wilcox Co., Scranton. He then moved to White Haven, where he worked many years at Wilmot Engineering. Frank was a member of the former Simpson United Methodist Church, Scranton.
Frank was a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He loved animals, classic rock music, skiing and was a car enthusiast. He was a member of the Scranton Ski Club.
Surviving are a sister, Susan McFadden; and brother, David Whitbeck and wife, Debbie, all of Scranton; nieces, Kimberly Hicks and Sandra McFadden; great-niece, Taylor Hicks; and great-nephews, Andrew and Sean Hicks.
Frank was also preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Whitbeck, and her son, Mark; and a brother-in-law, James McFadden.
A private interment for immediate family was held Wednesday at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Arrangements have been entrusted by Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020