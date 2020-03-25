Home

GUSINSKI, MARGARET "PEG" BARTOSIEWICZ, Avoca, arrangements, Kiesinger Funeral Servi­ces Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

HUSTON, WILLIAM M., Car­bon­dale, private Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Inter­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrange­ments: Brennan & Brennan Fune­ral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.

LASICHAK, JOHN, Jermyn, private. Arrangements: Harrison Fune­ral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald. Contributions: St. Tik­hon's Century Association. P.O. Box 130, South Canaan, PA 18459-0130; or donor's choice.

LEBRON, SHAKARA CHANTEL TORRENCE, Tobyhanna, service by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser, and burial, Friday, 11 a.m., Dun­more Cemetery, 400 Church St. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

PETROSKY, ROSEMARY A., Covington Twp., private Mass, Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont. Arrangements: Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, Scranton. Contributions: Polish National Catholic Church Clergy Pension Fund, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, PA 18641; or to the Special Olympics.

PETRY, EMILY T., Clarks Sum­mit, private, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Rahway, N.J. Donations: or .

SKEBA, LILLIAN, Jessup, private. Arrangements, Margotta Fune­ral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020
