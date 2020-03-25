|
GUSINSKI, MARGARET "PEG" BARTOSIEWICZ, Avoca, arrangements, Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
HUSTON, WILLIAM M., Carbondale, private Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
LASICHAK, JOHN, Jermyn, private. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald. Contributions: St. Tikhon's Century Association. P.O. Box 130, South Canaan, PA 18459-0130; or donor's choice.
LEBRON, SHAKARA CHANTEL TORRENCE, Tobyhanna, service by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser, and burial, Friday, 11 a.m., Dunmore Cemetery, 400 Church St. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
PETROSKY, ROSEMARY A., Covington Twp., private Mass, Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont. Arrangements: Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, Scranton. Contributions: Polish National Catholic Church Clergy Pension Fund, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, PA 18641; or to the Special Olympics.
PETRY, EMILY T., Clarks Summit, private, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Rahway, N.J. Donations: or .
SKEBA, LILLIAN, Jessup, private. Arrangements, Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020