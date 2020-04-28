|
|
CACCIAMANI, LEOPNARD P., Dunmore, private, today. Graveside services, 11:15 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 218 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
DeMARK, MARGARET "MARGE," Forest City, private interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Memorial Mass, later date, Ascension Parish, Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
DiANDRIOLE, GAETANO "GUY" T., Old Forge, private. Arrangements: Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
HARTMAN, M. JAYNE CESARE, Old Forge, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home's website.
LLEWELLYN, LORRAINE (EDMUNDS), Murrysville, formerly of Scranton, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge. Blessing service, Milwaukee Cemetery, by the Rev. Francis Landry, C.P.
SIEBECKER, JANE, Scranton, private. Contributions: Mountain View Care Center, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
VIERLING, FREDERICK C. JR., Kingsley, celebration of life, later date.
WALSH, ARLENE LARSON, Scranton, Mass and burial in Cathedral Cemetery, to be announced. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2020