ANTOSH, PHYLLIS, Tunkhannock, Saturday, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor John Buxton. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
BATTLE, JAMES "JIM" P., Dalton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
COSNER, ESTHER I., Hallstead, Friday, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 96 Pine St., Hallstead. Calling hours, 2 to service, church. Arrangements: Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Contributions: First Baptist Church, P.O. Box N, Hallstead, PA 18822.
FERRER, THOMAS, Forest City, today, Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, St. Agnes Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
KUNA, FRANCIS J. SR., Carbondale, Mass, Wednesday, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Pallbearers: Francis Jr. and Robert Kuna, Bob and Jeffrey Blair, Mike Goerlitz and Jay Skasko. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
LESH, EDNA M., Newburgh, N.Y., Saturday, 11 a.m., St. George's Episcopal Church, 105 Grand St., Newburgh, by the Rev. Wayne Schmidt. Private burial in Dunmore. Donations: support.brightfocus.org. Arrangements: White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
LEWERT, GEORGE F., Pittston, today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 10, Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish Church, Pittston.
MASLAR, WILLIAM R., Scranton, private, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.
MAWSON, RUTH MARIE BILINSKI BARBADO, Gouldsboro, graveside service, today, 11 a.m., Lehigh Cemetery, Gouldsboro. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
McALARNEY, DELORES "DEE," Throop, Mass, Friday, 9 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Entombment, St. Mary's Mausoleum, Dickson City. Go directly to church. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
MILLER, ALFRED "BUD," West Scranton, Friday, 10 a.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, by the Rev. Jeremy Mullen. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Interment with military honors, Washburn Street Cemetery. Contributions: Trinity Congregational Church, 229 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504; or to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
O'KON, MAGDALEN "MADGE," Peckville, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville. Donations: donor's favorite animal charity.
O'SHEA, PATRICK P., Eynon, Aug. 17, 3 p.m., Cornerstone Alliance Church, 938 Main St., Peckville. Celebration of life, Aug. 18, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 20 Cartland Place, Newark, N.J. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home.
RUGGIERO, JAMES ROBERT, Waverly, Friday, Mass, 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery. Announcement at the Mass for close friends and family who want to join for a memorial gathering, 5 p.m. Donations: Shatterproof.org. Condolence letters: family, 221 Grouse Hill Road, North Abington Twp., PA 18414. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEXTON, LYNN C. SR., Jefferson Twp., cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Celebration of life, Saturday, 11 a.m., Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road, Mount Cobb, by Senior Pastor Pat Lee, Pastor Bonnie Sandone and Dr. Lisa Robertson. Calling hours, 10 to service. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road. Mount Cobb, PA 18436; or the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive. Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
TRAGO, EDWARD J., Carbondale, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Go directly to church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 8, 2019