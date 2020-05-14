Home

Joseph Sepinsky Jr., 68, of Jessup, died Tuesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton after a lengthy illness.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Safko Sepinsky, he was a graduate of Mid Valley High School and a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant. He worked at various jobs in the area throughout his life, including Golo and Billings Shoe Factory, Casket Shells Mfg. in Archbald and, most recently, Supermarket Services in Dunmore, and was a member of the local Teamsters Union.

He is survived by a sister, Rose Hudson and husband, Philip, Jermyn; a brother, Michael Sepinsky and wife, Judy, Olyphant; a niece, Mary Ann Reese and husband, Larry, Jermyn; nephews, Jason Sepinsky and wife, Joanne, Olyphant; and Jeremy Sepinsky and wife, Anna, Arlington, Va.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private with interment in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville.

Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020
