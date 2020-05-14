|
Mary Fedor, 93, was called to eternal peace on May 11, at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton, as a result of the COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Fedor Sr.
Mary was born on Dec. 16, 1926, in Dickson City, where she enjoyed her youth and early adult years. At the age of 21, she married her loving husband, Michael Fedor, and they spent the next 50 years together enjoying life with their family that eventually included seven children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Helping to raise her grandchildren through their early years was something that brought her great joy, a memory which she cherished throughout life. Mary selflessly devoted life to her family and did so with boundless compassion. There was never a day that passed in which her loved ones went without a home-cooked meal. Her calming presence and inner strength served as an inspiration to everyone.
Mary was also a woman of strong faith, she loved God and her church. For most of her life, she was a parishioner of All Saints Church in Dunmore, and later at St. Mary of Mount Carmel. She would often be heard asking what day it was, always in anticipation of Sunday, her favorite day. When Sunday finally arrived, she would wear a special outfit and eagerly await service in the chapel where she would worship God as his faithful servant.
She spent the last few years of her life at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton where she was cared for by the Alcore staff, whom her family would like to express sincere gratitude toward. However, it was the family of her late roommate, Mrs. Eleanor Pocius, that brought her the most joy. They were there in times we couldn't be, and their shenanigans brought our mother an abundance of happiness and companionship. Throughout our shared time together, we became a source of support for one another, and our families merged into one. For that, we will always be grateful.
Mom, although we will miss you more than words could ever describe, we're happy for you to take your well-deserved place in heaven with our eternal family. We look forward to seeing you again and know you will be looking over us just as you did throughout life. We love you and we thank you for being our source of encouragement, comfort and inspiration. Godspeed.
Surviving are her children, Michael Fedor Jr. and wife, Linda, Moscow; Martin Fedor, Dunmore; Mark Fedor, Lake Sheridan; Myron Fedor, Dunmore; Marguerite Zangardi and husband, Steve, Dickson City; Matthew Fedor and wife, Patricia, Dunmore; and Maria Zorechak and husband, Jerry, Peckville; grandchildren, Eric Fedor (Laura), Spring Brook; David Fedor (Sarah), Wisconsin; Brett (Joanna), Colorado; CJ, Texas; Michael Zangardi, Dickson City; Stephen Zangardi (Deanna), Dickson City; Maura Zangardi (Joe), Dickson City; Melissa Fedor (Mark), Philadelphia; Emily Gerchman (Alec), Archbald; Mary Anderson (Daniel), North Carolina; Jerry Zorechak, Montana; Joe Zorechak (Kayla), Peckville; great-grandchildren, Morgan Fedor and Ella Zangardi; her brother, Michael Malchak, Texas; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Anna, Margaret and Helen; and brother, John Malchak.
A private funeral service will be held with interment in All Saints Cemetery in Hollisterville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sherwood Youth Association, P.O. Box 205, Dunmore, 18512.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020