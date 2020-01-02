|
|
Maureen Baez, 71, Carbondale, died Saturday at home.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of Margaret Flaherty.
Surviving are sons, Carlos Baez, Carbondale; and Eric Baez; daughters, Selene Rosar and husband, Tom, Carbondale; Christina Baez, Carbondale; and Elizabeth Torre, Florida; grandchildren, Selena, TJ, Savannah and Caleb Rosar; Lexi, Sergio Jr. and Noah Jaramillo; and Caitlyn Hudson and Kimberly Sigrist; great-granddaughter, Amaya Lee; and a sister, Nancy Armstrong, Florida.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment at a later date.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020