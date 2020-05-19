|
Paul Thomas Burke, born and raised in the Nativity section of Scranton, died Monday morning.
He was the son of the late Harry and Edna Neureiter Burke. He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton and his Juris Doctor Degree from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. He was a member of Pennsylvania and Lackawanna County bar associations. He retired from the U.S. Post Office. He was a World War II United States Army veteran serving with the 3rd and 9th infantry divisions in the European Theatre of Operations. He received the WWII Victory Medal and the WWII Occupation Medal.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Elan Gardens and Linwood Nursing Home for all the care and comfort given to Paul.
Surviving are a brother, Gerard (Jerry) Burke and wife, Jane Ann, Scranton; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald E. Burke.
The funeral and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., 18505. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020