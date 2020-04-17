Home

Robert Murphy Sr., age 66, of Lake Ariel, and formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away Wednesday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, after an illness.

A Scranton native and the son of the late Robert Edwards and Shirley (Ross) Murphy, Robert was born on June 19, 1953. For decades, he worked in transportation as a truck driver until his untimely illness.

An active outdoorsman, Robert loved fishing, hunting and cruising on his motorcycle. He enjoyed building engines and working on motors, and above all, everything he did, he did it wholeheartedly. His homemade cooking was legendary. He will forever be missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his three children, Robert Murphy Jr. of Throop, James Murphy of Lake Ariel and Dawn Murphy of Lake Ariel; sisters, Susan and Barbara; six grandchildren, Casey Murphy, James Murphy Jr., Alexis Murphy, Alissa Pankevitch, Aiden Pankevitch and Connor Crawford; and nieces and nephews.

Siblings, Paul Murphy and Cathy Schwartz, also preceded him in death.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020
