Shirley DiRienzo, 90, of Scranton, passed away on Dec. 2, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley showed strength and courage throughout her illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen, in 1997.
Shirley was born on Aug. 18, 1929, to Roy and Elizabeth Davies Stevens. She lived most of her life in Scranton surrounded by a loving extended family. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School and Lackawanna Beauty School. Shirley married her loving and generous husband, Steve, in 1949. They shared 48 years of marriage filled with family, wonderful friends, love and laughter. Sharing their time in Scranton and Florida brought them great pleasure and joy. Among mom's greatest pleasures were her trips to Maine with dad every summer and fall, often shared with family and friends.
Shirley was a vibrant and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who enriched and touched the lives of many. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, gift of conversation, compassion for listening, keen sense of staying young and her impeccable sense of fashion and love of home decorating. Although Shirley is no longer with us she will be in our hearts forever.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debra Rowinski and husband, Hank, who she loved as a son; granddaughters, Noelle Munley and husband, John; Stephenie Vergnetti and husband, Dominic, who cared for her and made every day special. Shirley's favorite role was being called "GG" by her great-grandchildren, Dominic and Vincent Vergnetti, and Johnny and Everly Munley. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Stevens and his wife, Stella; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley's family would like to offer many thanks to all the family and friends who showed mom so much love and compassion during her time of need, especially the staff at Dunmore Health Care, Allied Hospice, especially Dan and Denise for their care, compassion and support, and Tiffani, who cared for mom and ensured she was happy, comfortable and living with dignity and meaning until the very end.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday at noon at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St. in West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Private interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 11 a.m. until Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the Allied Hospice Center's Memorial Fund, c/o 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019