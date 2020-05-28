|
Sylvia Marie Sobuta, 77, of Old Forge, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Peter Sobuta; and together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Born in Pittston on Sept. 20, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Silvio and Kathryn Ross. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family, cross stitching, crocheting and gardening. She also enjoyed fishing, canning, baking, car rides and cooking.
Sylvia will be greatly missed by her husband, Peter Sobuta; daughter, Lisa Sobuta and partner, Jeff Luther; grandchildren, Anthony Semyon, Justin Semyon and partner, Erin McDonald. Also surviving is her brother, Michael Ross and wife, Elizabeth, of Pittston.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private viewing followed by private graveside services in Holy Cross Cemetery by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020