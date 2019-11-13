|
A. Rita Cook Emiliani died peacefully on Nov. 3 at Allied Skilled Nursing in Scranton, where she resided for six years. Rita was born in Blakely, Pa., in August 1929 to Alma and Alfred Cook. She was one of eight children.
She graduated from Clarks Summit High School ('47). She raised her children in central New York state, returning to Pennsylvania in the early '70s where she worked at the Scranton State Hospital and the Department of Corrections until retirement in 1989.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Emiliani Sr. Surviving are her three daughters, Cathy Primack, of North Carolina; Constance Bassett, of Oregon; and Diane Christine Lancaster, of Scranton. She had 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Additionally, the family of A. Rita Cook Emiliani would like to sincerely thank the staff and administration of Allied Skilled Nursing for their dedication, professionalism and loving kindness.
Private services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019