|
|
Ted Tellie, 88, of Scranton, died Monday at home after an illness. He and his wife, the former Mary Grace Roche, just celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Grace Cinquegrani Tielle. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton.
A graduate of Dunmore High School, Ted was a former president of the Dunmore Lions Club and worked for the Pennsylvania State Unemployment Office prior to retirement.
A polio survivor from an early age, Ted's faith helped him to overcome great hardship to raise his family. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Michno (Egon) and Eileen Turley (Jeff); six grandchildren, Joseph and Anthony Godino, Gabrielle Michno, and TJ, Zach and Cassidy Turley; a brother, Francis Tielle (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Ruth Tielle; his beloved aunt, Irene Cinquegrani, who is 109; his longtime caregiver, Valencia Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin Tielle; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private funeral was held from the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, with a graveside service celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery.
To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020