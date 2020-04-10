|
Aaron A. Schoonover II, 72, of Scranton, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, April 2.
Born June 11, 1947, he was the son of Helen Radowski Schoonover of Scranton and the late Aaron A. Schoonover Sr. He graduated from Technical High School in 1965, attended Lackawanna Junior College, graduated from Bethel College in 1969 and joined the United States Marine Corps. Before his retirement, he was employed by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pa. as a deputy clerk.
Aaron was an avid sports fan cheering on the N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Mets. He enjoyed traveling, going to see live music and spending time with his companion, Diane Shoemaker. He was a regular member of the Tauras Club, having served on the board of directors.
He is survived by his son, Aaron III and wife, Carolyn, Kaiserslautern, Germany; his sister, Joan Gerrity and husband, Henry, Scranton; many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. His wife was the former Linda Pope Schoonover, Kissimmee, Fla. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020