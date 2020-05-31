|
Aaron W. Winans, 14, of Forest City, died Thursday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, as a result of a swimming accident in Fell Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Joseph Winans, Forest City, and Christina Cordts Winans, of Carbondale, and her companion, Ryan Snyder. He was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City, where he was an altar server. He was currently in the eighth grade at Forest City Regional School District. He enjoyed playing video games, science and skiing. He enjoyed music and playing the saxophone, and he was a member of the band at Forest City Regional. Aaron had a witty personality and a good sense of humor. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 8, Carbondale, and formerly a member of Scout Troop 407, Pleasant Mount. He was also a former Cub Scout of Pack 419, Forest City. Aaron always had dreams of being a surgeon when he grew up, helping to make sick people better. His dream was fulfilled when he became an organ donor.
Also surviving are his siblings, Aiden, Ashley and Alaina Winans, and Hazel Snyder; maternal grandmother, Judith Cordts, Carbondale; paternal grandparents, Bonnie Haynes Wormuth, New Milford, and Richard Gary Winans, Binghamton, N.Y.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a paternal grandfather, William Cordts.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held on Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Following the Mass, Aaron will be laid to rest at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. All are welcome to attend for a balloon release ceremony. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020