Ada J. DeLauretis, 86, of Lansford and Scranton, Pa., died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, while a resident at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton, Pa.



Born on Thursday, May 18, 1933, in Italy, she was a first generation United States citizen. Ada was the daughter of the late Lorenzo Cattivera and the late Anna Perelli Cattivera. She was the wife of Robert Anthony DeLauretis, who passed away in 1998, and was also preceded in death by a grandson, Spencer DeLauretis.



Surviving are sons, Robert A. DeLauretis and his wife, Janet, of Scranton, Pa.; Lorenzo P. "Larry" DeLauretis and his wife, Ann Marie, of Tamaqua, Pa.; and Peter DeLauretis and his wife, Sharon, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughters, Josephine Peters and her husband, Thomas, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; and Licia Schock and her husband, Harold, of Lansford, Pa.; grandchildren, Heather, Megan, Robert III, Joseph, Marcus, Morgan, Jimmy, Ada; great-grandchildren, Dominick and Cierra.



Ada was employed in the textile industry and also worked at Burger King. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and working on puzzle books.



Private arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252; 570-668-2550.



Published in Scranton Times on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary