Adam Michael Kishbaugh, 30, Peckville, died Wednesday at home after a lengthy battle with depression.
Born in Scranton, son of Albert Kishbaugh and his wife, Margaret, and Sandra Lesnefsky Uricheck and her husband, Mark, he was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 2008 and worked as a truck driver and mechanic for Ace Blacktop and Williams Diesel.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spent many hours with friends restoring old Ford trucks. He also loved going to truck shows, spending time with his grandfather on the road and his dog, Duke.
Surviving are a brother, Christopher; sisters, Carina, Kendra, Kelly, Lauren and Mary Elizabeth; his paternal grandmother, Joan Kishbaugh; aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Alicia Novak.
He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Lesnefsky; and paternal grandfather, Albert Kishbaugh.
Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Memorial contributions may be made to a suicide prevention organization of the donor's choice.
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2019