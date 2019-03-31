Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Michael Kishbaugh. View Sign

Adam Michael Kishbaugh, 30, Peckville, died Wednesday at home after a lengthy battle with depression.



Born in Scranton, son of Albert Kishbaugh and his wife, Margaret, and Sandra Lesnefsky Uricheck and her husband, Mark, he was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 2008 and worked as a truck driver and mechanic for Ace Blacktop and Williams Diesel.



He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spent many hours with friends restoring old Ford trucks. He also loved going to truck shows, spending time with his grandfather on the road and his dog, Duke.



Surviving are a brother, Christopher; sisters, Carina, Kendra, Kelly, Lauren and Mary Elizabeth; his paternal grandmother, Joan Kishbaugh; aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Alicia Novak.



He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Lesnefsky; and paternal grandfather, Albert Kishbaugh.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Memorial contributions may be made to a suicide prevention organization of the donor's choice.

Adam Michael Kishbaugh, 30, Peckville, died Wednesday at home after a lengthy battle with depression.Born in Scranton, son of Albert Kishbaugh and his wife, Margaret, and Sandra Lesnefsky Uricheck and her husband, Mark, he was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 2008 and worked as a truck driver and mechanic for Ace Blacktop and Williams Diesel.He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spent many hours with friends restoring old Ford trucks. He also loved going to truck shows, spending time with his grandfather on the road and his dog, Duke.Surviving are a brother, Christopher; sisters, Carina, Kendra, Kelly, Lauren and Mary Elizabeth; his paternal grandmother, Joan Kishbaugh; aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Alicia Novak.He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Lesnefsky; and paternal grandfather, Albert Kishbaugh.Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Memorial contributions may be made to a suicide prevention organization of the donor's choice. Funeral Home Robert E Decker Funeral Home

702 River St

Peckville , PA 18452

(570) 489-0743 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close