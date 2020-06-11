Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Adam Stanton


1989 - 2020
Adam Stanton Obituary
Adam Stanton, 30, a lifelong Old Forge resident, died Thursday afternoon.

Born Sept. 14, 1989, and raised in Old Forge, he was the beloved son of Sherri Wagner and Arthur Stanton. A graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 2008, he then graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College. A skilled carpenter, he was a member of the Local 443 Carpenters Union.

Adam loved the outdoors. Whether it be hunting, fishing or hiking, he loved being active.

Above all else, he served as the protector of others. He made it a point of being the guardian of those he loved.

He will forever be missed by his family and friends.

He is also survived by his sister, Samantha Radler and husband, Ian, Lehighton; and he had a nephew on his way.

Pending service arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020
